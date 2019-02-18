Assam man in Pakistan jail

The Assam government is aware that a person from Golaghat district in the state was taken into custody by Pakistan authorities along with some other Indians while they were working on a ship at the Indo-Pakistan border, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told the Assembly on Monday.
"On being contacted the father of the victim Pradip Saikia disclosed that Simanta Saikia aged about 33 years of village Nabagram, District Golaghat, Assam, was arrested on 28/10/2018 by Pakistani authorities," said Patowary in reply to a starred question of BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia in the House.
On Saikia's whereabouts, he said, "As per information available Simanta Saikia has been lodged in Landhi jail of Pakistan."
Landhi jail is in Pakistan's Karachi.
The Assam police has taken up the matter with the central agencies for consular access and release of the prisoner, Patowary added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
