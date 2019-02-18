Assam man in Pakistan jail

The government is aware that a person from district in the state was taken into custody by authorities along with some other Indians while they were working on a ship at the Indo- border, Patowary told the Assembly on Monday.

"On being contacted the father of the victim disclosed that Simanta Saikia aged about 33 years of village Nabagram, District Golaghat, Assam, was arrested on 28/10/2018 by Pakistani authorities," said Patowary in reply to a starred question of BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia in the House.

On Saikia's whereabouts, he said, "As per information available Simanta Saikia has been lodged in of "



is in Pakistan's

The police has taken up the matter with the central agencies for consular access and release of the prisoner, Patowary added.

