KVs, Navodaya Vidyalayas role models for govt school system in country: Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Thursday hailed and Navodaya Vidyalayas as role models for the government school system in

Addressing the valedictory session of KVS-NVS National Principals' Conference, the said "teaching should become a profession of choice but not the last option and that is why we are introducing four-year integrated B.Ed course in the coming academic year".

"Teachers should be passionate about their profession. Teachers are the sculptors of the future of the country", he said.

The also launched the FitKVian app for the Sangathan Swasth Bachche -- Swasth Bharat Programme. The app will facilitate the fitness assessment for 2.7 lakh children across 1,199 throughout the country, capturing real-time data.

The app will have interfaces for different stakeholders (KVS HQ, ZIETs, ROs, schools, parents) and analytics and benchmarking will become easy and accurate with this technological intervention.

