Associate professor among three suspended for sexually harassing girls in Faridabad college

Three employees of a government college in Faridabad, including an associate professor, were placed under suspension on Thursday by Haryana's higher education department following allegations of levelled against them by a girl student, officials here said.

A junior and a peon have also been suspended and a committee has been formed to look into the allegations against the three accused, they said.

The complainant alleged that the accused would befriend girl students at the time of admission and later they would target those who had to reappear for exams, promising to help them in every manner, the officials said.

She alleged that the accused sought sexual favours from the girls in exchange for helping them in the exams, they said.

The officials said the matter came to light when the complainant recorded her conversation with the and narrated the incident to the college principal.

The incident triggered outrage, with senior and Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala demanding strict action against the culprits.

"It should be ensured that the victim girl students get justice," he said in a tweet.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Surjewala said such incidents show that "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (Save the Daughter, the Daughter) was just a "jumla" (rhetoric) in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)