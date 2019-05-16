T Rowe Price buys Blue Star shares worth Rs 176 crore via open market

US-based investment firm International Thursday bought shares of worth over Rs 176 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, bought over 23.54 lakh shares for Rs 176.54 crore, with the average price being Rs 750 per scrip.

Meanwhile, Aditya sold a total of 23.60 lakh shares of Blue Star in two transactions for Rs 750 apiece.

Blue Star had reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 79.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 from Rs 31.71 crore a year ago, driven by its electro-mechanical projects business.

Shares of Blue Star settled at Rs 723.40 apiece on the BSE, down 3.73 per cent from previous close.

