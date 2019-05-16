T Rowe Price buys Blue Star shares worth Rs 176 crore via open market

-
US-based investment firm T Rowe Price International Thursday bought shares of air-conditioner maker Blue Star Ltd worth over Rs 176 crore through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, T Rowe Price bought over 23.54 lakh shares for Rs 176.54 crore, with the average price being Rs 750 per scrip.
Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund sold a total of 23.60 lakh shares of Blue Star in two transactions for Rs 750 apiece.
Blue Star had reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 79.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 from Rs 31.71 crore a year ago, driven by its electro-mechanical projects business.
Shares of Blue Star settled at Rs 723.40 apiece on the BSE, down 3.73 per cent from previous close.
