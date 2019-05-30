AstraZeneca opens new development operations centre in Bengaluru

Drug firm Thursday said it has opened a new development operations centre in Bengaluru to support expansion of its footprint in

"The development operations centre will employ over 30 experts that handle over 20 studies in 150 sites across India," said in a statement.

This expansion will focus on managing studies in to not only support the global clinical drug development, but also the local business with clinical data and evidence, it added.

"Because of the excellent skills of Indian experts and the improvement of regulations and approval timelines, we are pleased to expand our operations and continue to lead clinical research in India," Development Operations (Site Management and Monitoring), Asia, & (AMEA) said.

The unit will support development of AstraZeneca's medicines, hosting experts focused on the company's core therapeutic areas - oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, as well as respiratory, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)