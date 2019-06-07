Lightning and dust storm hits Uttar Pradesh, at least 13 people killed

JUST IN
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

At least 13 persons were killed and 21 injured due to dust storm and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state Relief commissioner said on Friday.

"While six persons died in Mainpuri, three persons each died in incidents related to dust storm in Etah and Kasganj and one due to lightning in Moradabad," official data released by the commissioner said.

Different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening resulting in trees being uprooted and walls collapsing.

The maximum 20 people were injured in Mainpuri and one in Badaun, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons.
