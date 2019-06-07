Delhi court grants bail to Tharoor over 'scorpion' remarks

-
ALSO READ
Delhi court reserves order on summoning Tharoor in defamation complaint
Will PM Modi have courage to fight from Kerala or Tamil Nadu, asks Shashi Tharoor
Tharoor summoned by Delhi court over 'scorpion' remark
Congress wants 'defenestration' of PM Modi, BJP: Shashi Tharoor
Tharoor summoned over scorpion remark against Modi
-
A Delhi court granted bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Friday on a complaint over his alleged 'scorpion' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Tharoor on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before the court and moved bail application.
The court was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU