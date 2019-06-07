Delhi court grants bail to Tharoor over 'scorpion' remarks

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court granted bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Friday on a complaint over his alleged 'scorpion' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Tharoor on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before the court and moved bail application.

The court was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

