At Rs 1,900 crore, Delhi's budget allocation for roads and bridges up 73% in 2019-20

The annual budget of the presented in the Assembly Tuesday, proposed Rs 1,900 crore for roads and bridges which is 73 per cent more than the allocation in the current financial year.

Presenting the budget, also announced Rs 308 crore for street-scaping six (PWD) stretches in 2019-20.

"I propose an outlay of Rs 1,900 crore in budget for the year 2019-20 for implementation of various projects which is 73 percent higher than the revised estimates of roads and bridges projects in 2018-19," he said in his budget speech.

A number of projects have been proposed in the budget estimates for 2019-20 for strengthening besides completion of the ongoing projects, he said.

The budget allocates Rs 800 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana' for development of such roads which lie neglected as no agency takes ownership for maintenance.

A four-lane road of 25 Km along of Najafgarh drain from Dhansa Regulator to Dwarka Mor will be constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore, in 2019-20. Bridges on NH-10 at Rampura, Tri Nagar / Inderlok and Karampura will be widened at a cost of Rs 86 crore.

Construction of flyovers at Shastri Park intersection and Seelampur has been started and is likely to get over in 18 months. Rs 303 crore has been sanctioned for it.

An underpass at Ashram Chowk will come up at a cost of Rs 78 crore to decongest the busy intersection.

The budget also allocated Rs 29.40 crore for construction of six foot over bridges at Metcalf House, Yusuf Sarai, Africa Avenue, Aali Mod, Mathura Road, Harkesh Nagar, Mathura Road and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)