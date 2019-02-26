Goa politicos laud IAF for air strikes on Pak terror camps

Leaders of different political parties in Tuesday praised the (IAF) for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in

In a statement issued here, said the strike into PoK shows that will not tolerate any terror activity in its area.

" has been trying to create instability in the country and demoralise the armed forces. With our action today, we have shown that we will not keep quiet," he said.

"Under the leadership of our PM, we had carried out a surgical strike earlier and this is a similar attack. We congratulate the PM and we are with him," Sawaikar added.

Legislative Assembly tweeted, "Actions speak louder than words! Our AirForce has reaffirmed the same with a befitting response in destroying the terror camps in PoK! Jai Hind!"



Assembly also took to to praise the IAF.

"Salute the #IndianAirForce for the exceptional bravery. Now the world will know not to mess with Jai Hind," he tweeted.

In his tweet, said, "Saluting the bravery of the #IndiaAirForce for striking and destroying the terror targets across LOC. This is the kind of retaliation needed to destroy the terrorist base camps being set up by "



Former and MLA Digambar Kamat tweeted, "Salute to and Congratulations to the brave pilots for their valour. "Shiv Sena's Goa unit Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the bravery of Indian armed forces' is unparallelled.

"We have shown that we won't take any terror attacks lying down," she said.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The JeM had taken responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

