Goa politicos laud IAF for air strikes on Pak terror camps

Leaders of different political parties in Goa Tuesday praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.
In a statement issued here, BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar said the strike into PoK shows that India will not tolerate any terror activity in its area.
"Pakistan has been trying to create instability in the country and demoralise the armed forces. With our action today, we have shown that we will not keep quiet," he said.
"Under the leadership of our PM, we had carried out a surgical strike earlier and this is a similar attack. We congratulate the PM and we are with him," Sawaikar added.
Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Actions speak louder than words! Our AirForce has reaffirmed the same with a befitting response in destroying the terror camps in PoK! Jai Hind!"
Assembly Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo also took to Twitter to praise the IAF.
"Salute the #IndianAirForce for the exceptional bravery. Now the world will know not to mess with India. Jai Hind," he tweeted.
In his tweet, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, "Saluting the bravery of the #IndiaAirForce for striking and destroying the terror targets across LOC. This is the kind of retaliation needed to destroy the terrorist base camps being set up by Pakistan."
Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress MLA Digambar Kamat tweeted, "Salute to Indian Air Force and Congratulations to the brave pilots for their valour. Jai Hind."
Shiv Sena's Goa unit vice president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the bravery of Indian armed forces' is unparallelled.
"We have shown that we won't take any terror attacks lying down," she said.
In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.
The JeM had taken responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
