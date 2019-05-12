Almost 60% voter turnout recorded in MP till 5 pm

Total 59.96 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Sunday in eight constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, an said.

Voting was underway since 7.00 am in Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, and constituencies in the third phase of elections in the state.

recorded the highest polling at 68.15 per cent, followed by 65.31 per cent, 64.80 per cent, 60.95 per cent, 60.42 per cent, 56.03 per cent, 54.36 per cent and 50.82 per cent, the said.

Long queues were witnessed at several polling booths throughout the day, V L Kantha Rao said.

In Bhopal, veteran Digvijay Singh is locked in a battle with BJP candidate and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur.

Digvijay Singh could not cast his vote as he is a registered voter of his hometown Raghogarh in seat.

Thakur exercised her franchise in the morning at a polling booth in area in the state capital.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is seeking re-election from seat, cast his vote at a booth early in the morning in Gwalior, a said.

Scindia is locked in a battle with BJP's K P Yadav, who is contesting his first election.

Former state and his family members exercised their franchise at their native village Jait, which falls under the Lok Sabha seat.

Narendra Singh Tomar, who is the sitting from Gwalior, is in the fray from seat this time.

Altogether 138 candidates are in the fray for the eight Lok Sabha seats, of which seven were won by the BJP in 2014.

There were 30 nominees in Bhopal, 25 in Morena, 18 each in and Gwalior, 13 each in and Vidisha, 11 in Rajgarh and 10 in Sagar, Rao said.

"Total 18,141 polling booths were set up where over 1.44 crore people, including 32,909 service voters, were eligible to exercise their franchise," he said.

Over 45,000 security personnel were deployed for the smooth conduct of the polls.

Lok Sabha elections to 29 seats in the state are being held in four phases. The first (six seats) and second phases (seven seats) were held on April 29 and May 6.

Voting for the last phase in eight seats of will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)