Attendees at Kisan Mahapanchayat pay tribute to Pulwama attack victims

The Kisan Mahapanchayat (farmers' congregation) convened by the Rashtriya Kisan here on Sunday was turned into a 'shraddhanjali panchayat' (condolence meeting) to pay tributes of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

A two-minute silence in memory of the the slain CRPF men was observed at the meeting and the new date of the mahapanchayat will be decided after March 5, of the Rashtriya Kisan Shekhar Dixit told

He said, "The Kisan Mahapanchayat was converted into a 'shraddhanjali panchayat' to pay homage and tribute to the CRPF bravehearts who attained martyrdom in Pulwama."



"We believe that farmers and soldiers together is the backbone of any country in the world, and it was for this reason that former had given the clarion call of Jai Jawan, "



He said death of a even a single soldier or that of a is not good for the country.

"Those who attended the meeting also pledged to extend support to the family members of the slain jawans in every possible way and in accordance to their capacity," Dixit said, adding the attendees were of the unanimous view that the Centre must teach a befitting lesson.

