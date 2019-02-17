U'khand police asks Kashmiri students to not issue provocative statements

Sunday appealed to students studying in the state to not issue provocative statements on in the wake of terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"People are outraged across the country over the attack and students from studying in Uttarakhand should not issue provocative statements on to add fuel to the fire," of Police told

However, Kumar added students have no reason to worry as police is there to ensure their complete safety.

On allegations of a section of girl students that they remained locked up for hours in a room as they were afraid about their safety, he said, "The matter had been blown out of proportion."



"They had shouted anti- slogans when a candle march procession was being carried out by locals, triggering tension. However, police intervened immediately and the matter was resolved. But they blew up the matter while talking to a section of the press," he said.

The ADG said one Kashmiri student, who had sent a message to his friends on expressing happiness over the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, has been arrested.

The student named was arrested late on Saturday night and sent to jail, he said.

A case under Section 505(2) of the IPC had been registered against Rashid, SSP said.

On Saturday, Governor reviewed with senior officials the security of students from the state studying in universities and colleges across the country.

The officials informed Malik that liaison officers were coordinating with university authorities and the local police to ensure safety of the students.

