Atwal shoots even par in first round at Puerto Rico

Indian Arjun Atwal, playing his first event this season, shot even par 72 to be placed tied 58th at the end of the first round of here.

Atwal, the only Indian to have won a title, back in 2010, had three birdies and three bogeys on Thursday.

Also playing in the field is Swede Daniel Chopra, who shot 75 and is tied 103rd.

On a day which had unpredictable, swirling winds, Argentina's played steady to fire six-under-par 66 at the Coco Beach Club.

is Romero's third start of the 2018-19 season. He finished tied 26th at the Championship and missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

Romero leads by one shot over Austrian Sepp Straka, a rookie on this season.

Straka's best result so far came at last month's Open, where he finished tied 13th.

Behind Romero and Straka is a group of nine golfers at four-under that includes American duo of and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)