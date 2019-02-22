Atwal shoots even par in first round at Puerto Rico

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, playing his first PGA Tour event this season, shot even par 72 to be placed tied 58th at the end of the first round of the Puerto Rico Open here.
Atwal, the only Indian to have won a PGA Tour title, back in 2010, had three birdies and three bogeys on Thursday.
Also playing in the field is Swede Daniel Chopra, who shot 75 and is tied 103rd.
On a day which had unpredictable, swirling winds, Argentina's Andres Romero played steady to fire six-under-par 66 at the Coco Beach Golf Club.
The Puerto Rico Open is Romero's third PGA TOUR start of the 2018-19 season. He finished tied 26th at the Sanderson Farms Championship and missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
Romero leads by one shot over Austrian Sepp Straka, a rookie on the PGA TOUR this season.
Straka's best result so far came at last month's Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied 13th.
Behind Romero and Straka is a group of nine golfers at four-under that includes American duo of Ben Crane and Ollie Schniederjans.
