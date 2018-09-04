Australia mints its most valuable coin ever

has minted a gold encrusted with rare pink diamonds worth 2.48 million Australian dollars (USD 1.8 million) to meet growing demand for high-end collectibles from the ultra-rich.

The two-kilogram treasure, which depicts a sailing ship, a gold prospector and boab trees found in Western Australia, is considered legal tender and will be sold to the highest bidder.

It is the most valuable ever made in and is expected to be sold to a buyer from or the

It was "released in response to the distinct increase in demand for exclusive luxury items", said Tuesday.

"The showcases rare pink stones handset in the most famed of precious metals, telling the inspirational rags to riches tales of for these prized resources."



Called "Discovery", it was modelled after the "Holey Dollar", one of Australia's first coins, with a paying 495,000 Australian dollars for one of those in 2013.

A key attraction is the four pink diamonds from the renowned in Australia's remote western Kimberley region, including a 1.02-carat emerald cut.

"In terms of pink diamonds themselves, you can fit the whole year's production literally into the palm of your hand," said Hayes.

Rio Tinto holds a sale each year which attracts global interest. Stones can fetch USD 1-2 million a carat.

As a basic rule of thumb, pink and red diamonds are worth about 50 times more than white diamonds.

