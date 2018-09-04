Maize futures slip on negative physical cues

prices slipped by Rs 12 to Rs 1,356 per in futures trade today on narrowing of bets by speculators amid downbeat physical market sentiment.

Marketmen said traders were shrinking their holdings, guided by cheerless sentiment at spot markets, which directed the downfall in futures prices.

At the spot markets, prices were enquired lower due to subdued demand from poultry feed makers amid ample stocks on relentless supplies from growing belts, they said.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, delivery for September came down by Rs 12 or 0.88 per cent to Rs 1,356 per quintal, with an open interest of 5,480 lots.

In similar fashion, the delivery for October moved down by Rs 3 or 0.22 per cent to Rs 1,385 per with an open interest stood of 1,110 lots.

