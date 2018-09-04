Class 11 student shot dead outside school

A class 11 student was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his school in Uttar Pradesh's district Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Preyanshu, a resident of Dungar village in the district.

He was shot dead this morning outside National Inter College, Kandhla, said, adding police rushed to the spot and started a hunt to nab the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened and extra police force deployed in the area, Tiwari said.

