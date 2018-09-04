Aluminium futures gain 0.50% on positive spot cues

prices edged up by 0.50 per cent to Rs 149.35 per kg in futures market today as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on improved demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in September edged higher by 75 paise, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 149.35 per kg in a business turnover of 426 lots.

On similar lines, the for delivery in October contracts edged higher by 50 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 150.50 per kg in nine lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by participants following uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical market influenced prices in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)