Condition of Nipah patient stable, says Kerala Health Minister

The government Wednesday said the condition of the college student being treated at a private hospital here for Nipah is stable while six others have been kept under watch at a local government medical college hospital.

Authorities have scrambled to trace the source of the potentially deadly which resurfaced in the state a year after it struck two north districts, claiming 17 lives.

A total of 314 people from various districts are currently under observation, a government bulletin said Wednesday evening.

According to the bulletin, of the 314, six people have been shifted to the isolation ward of the medical college hospital.

"The condition of the student is stable. It has not turned worse," state Health K K Shailaja said, a day after the 23-year-old student was confirmed to be infected with the Nipah

An in the private hospital where the student is being treated also said his condition was stable.

"He is conscious. He is taking food," the said.

A medical bulletin said there was enough stock of rebavirin medicine for treating the disease. Other medical equipment required for treatment have also been made available, it said.

"All situations in the state arising out of Nipah are under control," it said.

The bulletin said samples collected from the six people, currently being treated at the isolation ward of Kalamassery medical college hospital, have been sent to the at Pune and a government lab in Alappuzha.

Earlier in the day, the said thepreliminary assessment of the health of five of them showed that they were not "in a severe condition."



"Their health now is better than yesterday. But they are under constant watch of doctors. We expect tests of their blood samples would be negative.

But we should wait till the final results come," Shailaja, who is constantly monitoring the situation with medical experts and top health officials, said.

The sixth man was shifted to the isolation ward later Wednesday.

The said treatment for Nipah will start only if their blood test confirm they have contracted the infectious disease.

The results are expected by Thursday evening.

"We should be very careful till the completion of the incubation period of the virus," she said.

At present, they were being treated for fever and sore throat, said the minister.

On Tuesday, the government prepared a list of 311 people, who had interacted with the student, and kept them under medical observation.

According to the World Health Organisation, the incubation period (interval from infection to the onset of symptoms) is believed to range from 4 to 14 days.

The minister said a review meeing chaired by Chief Minister will be held at district headquarters on Thursday.

She said officials have launched efforts to trace the source of the deadly virus.

Tracing the source of the virus would be a difficult task, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the district administration said schools in the district will be opened on Thursday after the two-month long vacation.

Precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease in the district, said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, the police warned that stringent action would be taken against those who spread false information through

The Kochi city police have registered cases against three people for allegedly spreading false through social media, a senior police said.

Hailing from North Paravur in Ernakulam, the 23-year-old is studying in a college in Thodupuzha in district.

The student, who was suffering from fever, had gone to district with a group of students to attend a training programme.

The government has urged people not to panic and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The administration has launched an awareness campaign through the media to meet the challenge.

had also spoken to Shailaja Tuesday to discuss the situation and assured all support from the Centre to the state.

A control room has also been set up and the Strategic Health Operations Centre of the National Centre for Disease Control has been activated, phone number for which is 011-23978046, a health ministry statement said in

According to state government figures, the Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives -- 14 in Kozhikode and three in neighbouring Malappuram in May last year.

