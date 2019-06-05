Modi to resolve Naga political issue in second term: BJP

The in Wednesday asserted that the decades-long Naga political problem will be resolved during Narendra Modi's second term in office.

The Naga issue was left unresolved during the 35-40 years of regime, leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton alleged here.

The signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) in August 2015 and six Naga nationalist political groups have joined the peace talks separately. But there has not been a breakthrough on the Naga problem.

" Modi led government at the Centre will surely solve the Naga political issue during his time. So, let us all sincerely pray for him," Patton said at a programme to celebrate the party's return to power with a thumping majority at the Centre.

The then had recognized the unique history of the Nagas in 2003, he said.

About the People's government in Nagaland, of which the BJP is a part, Patton said, "We the 12 legislators (of the BJP) are with Chief Minister ... There will be no crisis till 2023."



The assembly election is due in in 2023.

alliance partners are the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, the BJP, the National People's Party, the (United) and Independents.

