Australia says 8 Australian children to return from Syria

Eight Australian offspring of two slain Islamic State group fighters had been removed from in Australia's first organised from the conflict zone, Australia's said on Monday.

said the eight children being repatriated were in the care of officials.

He would not identify the children or say when they would reach

Media reported that they include five children and grandchildren of Sydney-born convicted terrorist and three children of Islamic State group fighter Yasin Rizvic, from Both men and their wives died in the conflict zone.

The children had been taken by an aid agency on Sunday to Iraq, newspaper reported.

"The opportunity now is for these young children who are coming back to Australia, they can't be held responsible for the crimes of their parents," Morrison told reporters.

The children would be provided with support services so that "they can fully integrate into a happy life in Australia," Morrison said.

"They've got off to a horrible start in life as a result of the appalling decisions of their parents and they'll find their home in and I'm sure they'll be embraced by Australians and as a result of that embrace, I'm sure they'll live positive and happy lives," Morrison added.

Sharrouf's Sydney-based mother-in-law has launched several attempts to rescue the children from and has led the campaign for intervention.

Her said he hoped Nettleton was with the children in Iraq, but had no direct communication with her due to security concerns.

The eldest child, Zaynab, turned 18 last week and has been expecting her third child. reported she'd yet to give birth.

would return to with the newborn, her two children Ayesha, 3, and Fatima, 2 her 16-year-old sister Hoda, and her 8-year-old brother,

"There will be medical examinations and various other support provided by the government which they have told us about to help the children acclimatise," Van Aalst told ABC.

"There are also some wounds that may need to be attended to. was wounded in the leg. Zaynab, I believe, had shrapnel wounds. It is not just physical wounds that have to be looked into but there is some other psychological issues, no doubt, that will have to be looked into," he added.

The Rizvic children are two boys and a girl aged between 6 and 12, reported.

Clarke Jones, an who specialises in radicalisation, said the children would need treatment for trauma and could be radicalised.

They could also be threatened by elements of community.

"There are a lot of people who don't want them back at all," Jones said.

"Because of that, they would also be under threat."



Mat Tinkler, director of the Fund charity, said there were at least 50 Australian women and children in Syrian refugee camps and all should be repatriated.

horrified the world in 2014 when he posted a photograph on of his young son clutching the severed of a Syrian soldier.

Then-US described that image as "one of the most disturbing, stomach-turning, grotesque photographs ever displayed."



Sharrouf's wife, Tara Nettleton, brought their five children from to in 2014.

She died in a hospital a year later of a perforated intestine. Her husband and two eldest sons later died in an airstrike.

