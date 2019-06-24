Viral Acharya unable to continue as deputy governor beyond July 23: RBI

Reserve of India's Deputy Viral Acharya, who was in-charge of the monetary policy department, has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term.

"A few weeks ago, Acharya submitted a letter to the RBI informing that due to unavoidable personal circumstances, he is unable to continue his term as a Deputy of the RBI beyond July 23, 2019," of India (RBI) said in a short statement Monday.

Consequential action arising from his letter is under consideration of the competent authority, it said.

Since Acharya was appointed by of the Cabinet headed by Narendra Modi, the resignation would also be accepted by the panel.

This is the second high-profile resignation in the past seven months at the RBI.

In December last year, had resigned as RBI - nearly nine months before the end of his scheduled term over differences with the government.

Acharya had joined the on January 23, 2017, after Patel was elevated to the post of governor in September 2016.

The RBI is now left with three deputy governors N S Vishwanathan, B P Kanungo and M K Jain.

Acharya, a who once called himself the ''poor man''s Raghuram Rajan'', was appointed as RBI for three years.

He took over at a time when the was facing criticism for repeated changes in the rules related to deposit and withdrawal of money, post-demonetisation.

