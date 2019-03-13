Australian cardinal sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

An Australian has sentenced the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse to 6 years in prison for molesting two choirboys in a cathedral more than 20 years ago.

Victoria on Wednesday ordered Cardinal to serve a minimum of 3 years and 8 months before he is eligible for parole.

Pope Francis' former minister was convicted in December of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and indecently dealing with the boy and the boy's 13-year-old friend in the late 1990s.

The assaults happened just months after Pell became of A court order had suppressed media reporting the until last month.

The 77-year-old denies the allegations and will appeal his convictions in June.

