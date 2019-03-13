Japan agrees to provide loan for Sri Lanka's light-rail line

has agreed to provide a loan to build Sri Lanka's first light railway system aimed at easing traffic congestion in the capital city of Colombo, the island nation's said Tuesday.

The loan will be granted in six stages until 2024 for the USD 1.8 billion project that will begin this year, the ministry said.

An agreement to release the first instalment of USD 260 million was signed Monday between the International Cooperation Agency, which coordinates official development assistance, and Sri Lanka's

The proposed rail line will have 16 stations and run for 16 kilometres on elevated viaducts to minimize land acquisition.

The Japanese agency said the proposed railway system will connect Colombo's commercial hub with the administrative capital and "significantly reduce in the most congested transport corridor in the country, and the only major corridor currently not supported by railway."



The agency said the financing is being provided under an economic partnership with interest rates of 0.1 per cent and a 40-year repayment period that includes a 12-year grace period.

is one of the largest contributors to the transport sector in and has recently financed a section of the country's highways and a new bridge to ease traffic congestion in

The loan came as struggles to repay USD 5.9 billion in foreign loans this year, of which 40 per cent needs to be serviced during the first three months. The country used its reserves to repay a USD 1 billion sovereign bond loan in January.

A large chunk of Sri Lanka's foreign debt is from China, with loans obtained to build projects, including some that have become white elephants, aggravating the country's debt burden.

In 2017, leased out a Chinese-built seaport for 99 years in a bid to recover from the heavy burden of repaying a loan obtained to build the facility.

