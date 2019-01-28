Budget session of Goa Assembly from Jan 29

The three-day budget session of the Assembly will begin from Tuesday during which ailing will present the financial statement for fiscal 2019-20.

Parrikar, 63, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is likely to present the budget on January 30 and then table the vote-on-account for five months.

said Parrikar would attend the entire three-day session.

The chief minister, who was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and the US in 2018, had chaired the meeting last week.

Ever since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in in October last year, he has been recuperating at his private residence in and has also made a few public appearances.

will address the House on the first day of the session.

A Bill amending the Tourist Trade Act, to curb liquor consumption and nuisance in public spaces including beaches, will be tabled in the House.

The speaker's office has received total 419 questions for the three-day session, including 137 starred and 282 unstarred questions.

It has also received three government Bills for tabling- The Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill-2019, The Goa Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill-2019 and The Goa Societies (Amendment) Bill-2019.

The opposition had earlier demanded that the session should be of at least 10 days, as three days are not enough to discuss many important issues.

of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar had last week said their demand was not approved by the BJP-led state government.

