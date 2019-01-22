Austria wrong to limit Good Friday to certain faiths: EU court

is wrong to make a public holiday only for members of certain Christian churches, the ruled Tuesday.

Most Austrians are Roman Catholic, but is a paid holiday only for members of the Evangelical Churches of the Augsburg and Helvetic Confessions, the and the United Methodists.

Members of these minority faiths can take the last Friday before off as paid leave, or expect to be paid extra for working that day.

A private detective, Markus Achatzi, complained to the Austrian courts that his employer had not paid him extra for work he carried out on Friday April 3, 2015 -- alleging discrimination.

Achatzi is not a member of one of the churches granted the holiday right. The country's supreme court in turn referred the matter to the European Union's top court, which ruled that is indeed guilty of "direct discrimination on grounds of religion."



"Until amends its legislation in order to restore equal treatment, a private employer must, subject to certain conditions, also grant his other employees a paid public holiday on Good Friday," the Luxembourg-based court said.

In its ruling, the court noted that Austrian law says employers have a duty of care to make sure that employees have an opportunity to perform certain religious rites, depending on their faiths.

There is no reason, it therefore argued, to single out members of certain churches for special treatment on

