Auto-driver held for sexually abusing 11-year old boy

: A 53-year old man was arrested here Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing his neighbour, a 11-year old boy, police said.

Muthumaran, an auto-driver, took the boy in his autorickshaw to a desolate spot and sexually assaulted him, the police said.

The incident came to light when the boy returned home crying and told his parents about the abuse, they said.

Based on a complaint, was arrested under POCSO Act, the police added.

