Auto driver held for sexually assaulting 2-year old girl

: A two-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto at Dundigul here, police said Friday.

Thirty-three-year old was arrested after he took the child to an isolated place Thursday night and sexually assaulted her, police added.

Local people who spotted the moving around in a suspicious manner, caught him and handed him over to the police.

Cases under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) have been filed against him, said.

The girl was taken to a government hospital for medical examination and treatment.

CCTV footage from the area was being verified as part of the investigation, a said.

