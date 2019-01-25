10-pc quota for poor a 'mockery' of concept of economically weaker sections: CPI(M)

The recently announced 10-per cent quota for the poor is a "mockery" of the very concept of economically weaker sections, the CPI(M) said on Friday, opposing the government's criterion for the reservation.

In a statement issued by its politburo, the party has said that it was wrong of the government to use the same criteria it has used for OBC creamy layer category and pointed out that the criteria for those sections include the most important point that these sections are also socially deprived which does not apply to the general category.

"The CPI(M) opposes this criteria. It makes a mockery of the very concept of economically weaker sections. The government is not accepting even a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 and here it is including an income of almost Rs 70,000 a month for the benefit of reservations. This criteria will deprive weaker sections of any benefits which will be cornered by the better-off," the statement said.

It further said that it was typical of this government's "undemocratic" approach that it did not put this proposal before Parliament when it was discussing the constitutional amendment bill.

"Instead of waiting for the Parliament session already convened on January 31, it has pushed through an order in an arbitrary and illegal manner. The urges the government that without an appropriate legislation of Parliament, it should not allow the operationalisation of the provision of the order," the party said.

Parliament has recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.

The reservation is meant for individuals whose annual earning is below Rs 8 lakh and who possess less than five acres of agriculture land.

