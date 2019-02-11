Delhiites wake up to a cold morning

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Monday with minimum settling at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The meteorological office has forecast "shallow" fog in the morning and partly cloudy skies with haze and smoke through the day.

The maximum is likely to hover around 21 degrees, he said.

The humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperatures settled at 6 and 21.6 degrees respectively.

