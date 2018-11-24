Ayodhya turns into fortress on eve of Dharam Sabha

A day before the Dharam Sabha called by the Hindu Parishad, was virtually turned into fortress with multiple layers of security and deployment of drones to keep an eye on possible mischief- mongers.

A said one additional DGP, one deputy general (DIG), three senior superintendents of police (SSPs), 10 additional SPs, 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of PAC, five companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drones were deployed here.

When contacted, told that adequate security arrangements were made by the police and district administration in the town, located 120 km from state capital,

"As many as 13 parking slots have been provided for the event. No permission was given to the by the government to hold a rally," the said.

Despite a slight chill in the air, the temple town seems to be reeling under the political heat generated by the 'Dharam Sabha', being held to call for the construction of a grand temple for Lord Ram here.

A pamphlet recently released by the VHP raises the pitch for its construction. It reads " ki khaate hai, hum mandir bhavya banayenge (We pledge in the name of Lord Ram that we will build a grand temple for him)" and urges devotees to be a part of the movement.

Hindu Parishad was founded on August 29, 1964 on the auspicious day of Shri Its objective is to organise, consolidate society and serve, protect Dharma.

The organisers of the Dharam Sabha claim the more than 3 lakh devotees of Lord Ram were likely to arrive for the programme this Sunday.

VHP Ambuj Ojha said, "After staying in a 'taat' (tent), Lord Ram is expecting a revival of bravado among his devotees. The moment has come. The temple must be built where is currently seated. Also, there should not be any mosque in the cultural boundary of "



On November 18, the VHP had organised a motorcycle rally in different parts of in this regard.

Praant Sangathan mantra (Awadh) of VHP Bholendra in a written statement said this was the final Dharam Sabha for construction of "After this, no more Dharam Sabhas will be held and the construction of the temple will commence," he said.

The on November 12 had declined early hearing of petitions in the title dispute case.

A bench comprising and Justice S K Kaul had said it already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench in January.

Earlier, a three-judge bench, by a 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement of the that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

