Ayodhya verdict historic, balanced and judicious: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the judgment is historic, balanced and judicious.
In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
"The judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic, balanced and judicious. I am sure that everyone will welcome it," said Javadekar.
