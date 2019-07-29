JUST IN
Baffling to hear stories of rift, people are feeding off lies: Virat Kohli

After India's ouster from the World Cup, there were stories of fissures in the Indian camp with claims that Rohit and Kohli are not seeing eye to eye

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

India cricket team, Virat Kohli
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of team India's departure to participate in the Cricket World Cup, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Indian captain Virat Kohli dismissed speculations of a rift with Rohit Sharma calling the reports ridiculous and baffling lies and insisting that he has no issues with his deputy.

After India's ouster from the World Cup, there were stories of fissures in the Indian camp with claims that Rohit and Kohli are not seeing eye to eye. Theories of split captaincy were also floated.

On the eve of his team's departure for the tour of West Indies, Kohli sought to clear the air.

"In my opinion it's baffling, ridiculous to read such stuff, we're feeding lies," KOhli said with coach Ravi Shastri by his side, who also termed the rumours as "nonsense".

Kohli insisted that his relationship with Rohit is fine.

"We've had no issues. If I don't like somebody, it shows on my face. I have also heard a lot in past few days but if team atmosphere wasn't good, we couldn't have played well," Kohli said.
First Published: Mon, July 29 2019. 18:55 IST

