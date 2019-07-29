Baffling to hear stories of rift, people are feeding off lies: Virat Kohli

Indian captain dismissed speculations of a rift with calling the reports ridiculous and baffling lies and insisting that he has no issues with his deputy.

After India's ouster from the World Cup, there were stories of fissures in the Indian camp with claims that Rohit and Kohli are not seeing eye to eye. Theories of split captaincy were also floated.

On the eve of his team's departure for the tour of West Indies, Kohli sought to clear the air.

"In my opinion it's baffling, ridiculous to read such stuff, we're feeding lies," KOhli said with coach Ravi Shastri by his side, who also termed the rumours as "nonsense".

Kohli insisted that his relationship with Rohit is fine.

"We've had no issues. If I don't like somebody, it shows on my face. I have also heard a lot in past few days but if team atmosphere wasn't good, we couldn't have played well," Kohli said.