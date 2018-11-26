Bahrain 'rejects' attacks targeting Saudi's reputation

has said it "completely rejects" attempts to tarnish the reputation of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, whose powerful crown has been under intense scrutiny since the murder of

Crown was in Sunday night for talks with Bahrain's as part of a regional tour, the state-run Agency (BNA) reported.

"The reiterated Bahrain's complete rejection of attempts targeting Saudi Arabia," said a statement carried by BNA on Monday.

" is a nation of security, safety, justice and rights."



Mohammed visited Thursday as he began his first tour abroad since the murder of the Saudi in October.

has been facing intense global criticism over the killing of insider-turned-critic in its

The murder of has tipped the kingdom into one of its worst crises.

He was killed and reportedly dismembered in what said was a "rogue" operation.

Prince Mohammed began his regional tour at the request of his father, Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency, which said he would visit "brotherly" Arab countries.

The Egyptian presidency said the prince is due to arrive in later Monday for talks with

He is also set to travel to the Tunisian capital on Tuesday, a presidential source in told AFP.

Prince Mohammed is expected to attend the summit in next week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)