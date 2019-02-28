BAI asks shuttlers to stay away from unauthorised Leagues

The Association of India (BAI) has written to all its affiliated bodies to inform registered players to avoid participating in unauthorised tournaments.

"We came to know that an Unauthorised League is getting organised in the month of March in and June in Sonepat, Haryana," (Events) said in the letter.

"You are advised to inform all registered players of your State not to participate not only in league but also not in any unauthorised tournament/league as per rules and regulations stipulated in the constitution."



said it will deactivate the IDs of players with immediate effect if any one is found to be associated in any unauthorised tournament.

"It may please be noted that ID of players will be immediately deactivated who will participate in any unauthorised league/event," Omar said.

BAI general had written a similar letter in November last year in this regard.

"We are not against anyone hosting any tournament but it is important that it should be recognised by BAI," Omar said.

"Everywhere nowadays you find such leagues. It is important that they come through the States and affiliated bodies or else we wont allow our registered players to participate in such unauthorised leagues.

