Maharashtra, UP inch closer to Super League stage, Tripura registers first win

Samarth Singh (75), (70) blasted fifties before took a five-wicket haul to guide to a huge 118-run win over Uttarakhand in a Group E match of the here Wednesday.

Put in to bat, rode on Singh and Nath's knock to post a massive 209 for 6 in 20 overs and then returned to bundle out Uttarakhand for 91.

Singh hit seven boundaries and three sixes, while Nath's innings was laced with 10 fours and a maximum.

shined with the ball for UP returning with the figures of 5 for 28.

Uttarakhand failed to stitch together partnerships, losing wickets in regular intervals. Saurabh Rawat was the top-scorer with 30 runs.

sit on top of the table with 20 points.

In Palam B stadium, led from the front as his team thrashed Baroda by eight wickets to inch closer to the

Set a target of 164 runs, openers and Tripathi provided a solid start to their side with a 98-run partnership.

Tripathi scored 70 off 49 balls, his innings studded with seven fours and a maximum while Gaikwad scored 48 off 37 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Earlier, Baroda's top-order contributed made a decent contribution to take their side to 163.

are second in the points table with 20 points.

In another match, registered their maiden victory with an eight-wicket win over Puducherry.

Chasing a modest target of 103, cruised home with three overs to spare on the back of Udiyan Bose's unbeaten 72 off 54 balls.

Asked to take strike first, Puducherry were 70 for one. But Tripura's attack led by restricted Puducherry to a paltry 102 as they lost eight wickets for just 32 runs.

Both and Puducherry sit at the bottom of the table with four points each.

In another Group E match, Vikas Hathwala's unbeaten 61 helped Services register a four-wicket win over here.

Put into bat, struggled to 135 for 8 in 20 overs with (34) emerging as the highest scorer followed by Telukupalli unbeaten on 31.

For Services, Hathwala shined with the bat. His unbeaten knock of 61 comprising six fours and a six helped Services reach the total with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores:



Maharashtra: 164 for 3 in 19.2 overs ( 70, 48; 1-9) beat Baroda 163 for 7 in 20 overs ( 38, 29; 2/33) by seven wickets.

Tripura: 105 for 2 in 17 overs (Udiyan Bose 72 not out; 2-21) beat Puducherry 102 for 9 in 20 overs (Damodaren Rohit 54; 4-20) by eight wickets.

Services 141 for six in 19.4 overs (Vikas Hathwala 61, ; 4-20)beat Hyderbad 135 for eight in 20 overs ( 34; 2-9) by four wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 209 for 6 in 20 overs (Samarth Singh 75, 70; 2-45) beat Uttarakhand 91 all out in 16.3 overs (Saurabh Rawat 30; 5-28) by 118 runs.

