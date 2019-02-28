Maharashtra, UP inch closer to Super League stage, Tripura registers first win

Samarth Singh (75), Akshdeep Nath (70) blasted fifties before Saurabh Kumar took a five-wicket haul to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 118-run win over Uttarakhand in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here Wednesday.
Put in to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Singh and Nath's knock to post a massive 209 for 6 in 20 overs and then returned to bundle out Uttarakhand for 91.
Singh hit seven boundaries and three sixes, while Nath's innings was laced with 10 fours and a maximum.
Saurabh Kumar shined with the ball for UP returning with the figures of 5 for 28.
Uttarakhand failed to stitch together partnerships, losing wickets in regular intervals. Saurabh Rawat was the top-scorer with 30 runs.
Uttar Pradesh sit on top of the table with 20 points.
In Palam B stadium, Maharashtra captain Rahul Tripathi led from the front as his team thrashed Baroda by eight wickets to inch closer to the Super League.
Set a target of 164 runs, Maharashtra openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tripathi provided a solid start to their side with a 98-run partnership.
Tripathi scored 70 off 49 balls, his innings studded with seven fours and a maximum while Gaikwad scored 48 off 37 balls with the help of five boundaries.
Earlier, Baroda's top-order contributed made a decent contribution to take their side to 163.
Maharashtra are second in the points table with 20 points.
In another match, Tripura registered their maiden victory with an eight-wicket win over Puducherry.
Chasing a modest target of 103, Tripura cruised home with three overs to spare on the back of Udiyan Bose's unbeaten 72 off 54 balls.
Asked to take strike first, Puducherry were 70 for one. But Tripura's bowling attack led by Rana Dutta restricted Puducherry to a paltry 102 as they lost eight wickets for just 32 runs.
Both Tripura and Puducherry sit at the bottom of the table with four points each.
In another Group E match, Vikas Hathwala's unbeaten 61 helped Services register a four-wicket win over Hyderabad here.
Put into bat, Hyderabad struggled to 135 for 8 in 20 overs with captain Akshath Reddy (34) emerging as the highest scorer followed by Telukupalli Ravi Teja unbeaten on 31.
For Services, Hathwala shined with the bat. His unbeaten knock of 61 comprising six fours and a six helped Services reach the total with two balls to spare.
Brief Scores:
Maharashtra: 164 for 3 in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 70, Ruturaj Gaikwad 48; Deepak Hooda 1-9) beat Baroda 163 for 7 in 20 overs (Kedar Devdhar 38, Mitesh Patel 29; Azim Kazi 2/33) by seven wickets.
Tripura: 105 for 2 in 17 overs (Udiyan Bose 72 not out; Pratik Sargade 2-21) beat Puducherry 102 for 9 in 20 overs (Damodaren Rohit 54; Rana Dutta 4-20) by eight wickets.
Services 141 for six in 19.4 overs (Vikas Hathwala 61, ; Mohammed Siraj 4-20)beat Hyderbad 135 for eight in 20 overs (Akshath Reddy 34; Rajat Paliwal 2-9) by four wickets.
Uttar Pradesh 209 for 6 in 20 overs (Samarth Singh 75, Akshdeep Nath 70; Sunny Rana 2-45) beat Uttarakhand 91 all out in 16.3 overs (Saurabh Rawat 30; Saurabh Kumar 5-28) by 118 runs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU