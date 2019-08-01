Bajaj Auto's sales down 5% at 3,81,530 units in July, exports up 8%

on Thursday reported 5 per cent fall in total sales at 3,81,530 units in July, 2019.

The company had sold 4,00,343 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in July this year were at 2,05,470 units as against 2,37,511 units, down 13 per cent, said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,22,210 units, a decline of 3 per cent, as compared to 3,32,680 sold in July last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 59,320 units as against 67,663 units in the same month last year, down 12 per cent, the company said.

Exports in July were up 8 per cent at 1,76,060 units as against 1,62,832 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.