Balakot airstrike was a major achievement: Northern Army commander

Lt Gen Monday termed the IAF's airstrike on a terrorist camp in as a "major achievement".

He also confirmed that the first surgical strike was carried out by in September 2016 while quoting an RTI reply by of Military Operations (DGMO) and the

"The action by the on the February 26 for carrying out air strikes on was indeed laudable," Lt Gen Singh told reporters here.

"It was a major achievement wherein our aircrafts went deep into enemy territory and struck terror launchpads and camps," he added.

Lt Gen Singh said the Pakistanis carried out their air operations very close to the Line of Control the following day but were given a "befitting reply".

"I wish to assure you, the Indian armed forces have the capability, the resolve and operational plans absolutely geared up to take on any challenge from whenever it arises," he added.

Asked if conducted any surgical strike before September 2016, Lt Gen Singh replied in the negative.

Citing an RTI reply by of Military Operations (DGMO), Indian Army, Singh said, "A few days ago DGMO said in a reply to an RTI that the first surgical strike happened in Sep 2016, I don't want to go into what political parties say as they'll be given an answer by government. What I told you is a statement of fact."



Some leaders including former claimed that several surgical strikes were conducted by army during the previous UPA rule.

"Multiple surgical strikes took place during our tenure, too. For us, military operations were meant for strategic deterrence and giving a befitting reply to anti- forces than to be used for vote garnering exercises," Singh had said in an interview to a newspaper.

had told reporters at a briefing last week that six surgical strikes were conducted during the tenure of the government.

The had questioned the claims and said that the had a habit of lying.

V K Singh, a former army chief, on Saturday denied knowledge of a surgical strike during his tenure and accused the Congress of lying about it.

In a tweet, he said, "Congress has a habit of lying. Will you please let me know which 'So-called Surgical Strike' are you attributing to my tenure as COAS ( of army staff). Am sure you must have hired some Coupta to invent another story.

