Sitharaman attacks Pak for claiming to be 'victim of terrorism'

on Monday said claims to be a victim of terrorism but does nothing to destroy the training camps located on its soil which forced to conduct an airstrike on a (JeM) camp in to avenge the February 14 in

" says they are victims of terrorism. But when JeM claims responsibility for an attack and they have their training camps in Pakistan, then is it not Pakistan's responsibility to destroy these camps? But they did not do so and hence, we attacked Balakot," she said at a rally here.

The had on February 26 carried out an airstrike in province's in Pakistan, in response to the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The attack was orchestrated by the JeM.

had said that it had killed "a large number" of terrorists during the airstrike and destroyed JeM's largest training camp.

The airstrike was followed by a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani Air Forces in which a Pakistani jet and an Indian fighter plane were shot down.

Wing was captured by Pakistani authorities but was released on March 1 as a "peace of gesture".

Several opposition leaders like Kapil Sibal and Mamata Banerjee raised questions over the airstrike and its impact following reports by a section of raising doubts over it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)