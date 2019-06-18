US city to deploy 'RoboCop' to monitor public area

A Californian city is set to introduce a 'RoboCop' or a police, the latest tool in the force's arsenal that will keep an electronic eye on public areas, according to a US media report.

The device, dubbed " RoboCop", will be deployed in Huntington Park, a 50,000-resident city located 10 km south of It is "an autonomous data machine that is meant to serve outdoors", channel reported.

It will use 360-degree HD video footage to "act as an extra set of eyes and monitor areas such as parks, city buildings and corridors where police might not have the time to consistently patrol", it said.

The report said the device will be unveiled on Tuesday in the

A video posted online showed the device, which looks like a small space capsule, rolling down a sidewalk, making electronic sounds and at one point even saying, "Good day to you", the city of Huntington Park said in a press release.

It also has its own account, @HPRoboCop.

"I'm very excited that we can officially call on to help our police officers patrol our city," said, according to the release.

"This is a big accomplishment for our city and introducing shows innovation and the incorporation of new technology. I am certainly impressed with and can't wait to see it in action. I'm already a big fan!," she said.

