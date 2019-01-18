Bandh in Mandsaur to protest killing of BJP leader

A near total was observed Friday in the city to protest the killing of loca

Bandhawar, of the Municipal Council, was shot dead by an unidentified person Thursday.

Most of the shops, commercial establishments, schools and colleges remained shut to protest the killing of Bandhawar and the was peaceful, police said.

A large number of people took part in the late BJP leader's funeral procession which passed through the city.

Bandhawar's last rites were conducted amid tight police security.

Efforts were on to arrest the assailant, district superintendent of police T K Vidhyarthi said, adding the passed off peacefully.

Asked whether the murder was the fallout of a property dispute as reported in a section of the media, the said he won't comment at this juncture as they have yet to round up the accused.

Meanwhile, senior and former demanded a high-level inquiry into the killing of Bandhawar.

The BJP sought immediate arrest of Manish Bairagi, who, according to the police, has been named an accused in the FIR filed in connection with the attack.

In Bhopal, BJP said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated after the new government came to power.

"We are going to submit memorandums to officials at district headquarters to draw the state government's attention to the growing lawlessness in MP," Agrawal told

Asked about video clips that purportedly show Bairagi was close to a in and his association with the party, he said there is no justification for the killing.

"A has been shot dead in broad daylight. This is a big concern. There is no justification to the killing and arguments that the accused was close to a BJP leader," he added.

