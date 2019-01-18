Defence minister visits Arunachal

Defence Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the forward areas in Dibang Valley district of along India-China Border and inaugurated a strategically important bridge in Lower district.

The overflew the forward locations along the Line of Actual Control and visited post at Anini in the district located at the height of 5,300 feet, a defence statement said.

Sitharaman was accompanied by the Commander, Lt Gen MM Naravane, of Spear Corps, Lt Gen and other military and civil officials.

At the forward post, the was briefed on the operational situation and defence preparedness of the armed forces in

She also interacted with the troops and appreciated their dedication and service in protecting the country's borders in such an inhospitable terrain.

Later, Sitharaman inaugurated the Difu (Chipu) Bridge at Roing in district.

In addition to enhancing operational capability, the 329 metres bridge will for people of Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw and districts of the state, the statement said.

