Bandipora rape case: J-K High Court asks IGP to fie status report by Friday

High Court Wednesday took suo moto cognizance of the Bandipora rape case of a three-year-old girl and directed of Police ( zone) to file a status report by Friday.

A division bench of and Justice Tashi Rabstan, taking notice of reports about the rape case, directed the IGP to file a status report about the investigations before 10 am on Friday.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped last week by her neighbour, leading to widespread outrage and protests against the incident.

The accused has been arrested by police and a special investigation team constituted for a speedy investigation of the incident.

