Two sisters killed as truck knocks them down in Maharashtra

Two sisters were killed when a truck hit their scooter in district of on Wednesday morning, police said.

The mishap took place near a temple in Pardi area around 7 am, an at station said.

The women were going on their two-wheeler to purchase milk when the truck hit their vehicle from behind, he said.

The duo fell from their vehicle and got crushed under wheels of the truck, the said.

The deceased were identified as Laxmi Shahu (21) and Aanchal Shahu (19), he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

