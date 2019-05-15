BJP MP Meena, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader booked for violent protests

BJP MP and and MLA are among 72 persons booked for allegedly creating ruckus and violent protest on railway tracks in Rajasthan's on Tuesday, police said.

Meena and along with their supporters took out a protest march from against the Alwar gang rape case on Tuesday and allegedly pelted stones at police.

"A case against 72 persons including and was registered late last night with station.Two trains were delayed due to the blockade on railway tracks, which has been cleared now, police said.

The FIR was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object by unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and relevant sections of Railways Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Meena has been demanding resignation of the chief minister, CBI inquiry in the matter and compensation of Rs. 50 lakh to the victim among others.

The gang rape incident occurred in Thanagaji area of Alwar on April 26 when the victim along with her husband was going to a nearby place. The video of the crime was also circulated on

Six persons -- five alleged rapist and one who allegedly circulated the video -- have been arrested in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)