Serial rapist involved in four cases of sexual assault on minor girls held

A from east who was allegedly involved in four cases of sexual assault on minor girls, has been arrested, Police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Manish Chaddha, 30, a resident of was arrested on Tuesday night. He was trying to sexually assault a minor girl, 6, on a terrace in Madhu Vihar area, but the victim resisted his attempts and raised an alarm.

"Some local residents tried to catch Manish Chaddha, but he managed to escape on a two-wheeler. The locals noted the registration number of the vehicle following which he was arrested from Madhu Vihar area," said a

"We have arrested from Madhu Vihar area," Additional PRO, told IANS.

"During interrogation, Chaddha admitted that he was also involved in four cases of sexual assault on minor girls. The investigation is under way", he said.

"Chaddha told interrogators that he lured victims by offering chocolates, biscuits and candies and took them to isolated places on his vehicle, where he sexually assaulted them", said Mittal.

"The accused was previously involved in similar cases in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur, Pandev Nagar and other areas. We are investigating these cases", he said.

