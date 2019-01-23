Bangladesh recall Sabbir for NZ ODIs after ban reduced

on Wednesday recalled middle-order batsman Rahman for February's three-match one-day international series against after reducing his suspension by one month.

The Board had suspended for six months from international in September for abusing a fan on

But chief selector said the BCB had informed them that Sabbir's suspension would be lifted at the end of the month, making him eligible for the ODI series.

"So we had no problem in selecting him for the series," Minhajul added.

"His name was strongly recommended by the (Mashrafe Mortaza)... Mashrafe wanted someone who could handle fast bowlers well in the lower order," he said.

last played for against in July and August and has struggled in domestic while serving his international ban.

The 27-year showed sign of returning to form only last week when he struck 85 off 51 balls during a Bangladesh League Twenty20 match for the Sylhet Sixers.

Bangladesh selectors also rewarded pacer Taskin Ahmed for an impressive show in the BPL with recall to both the ODI and Test squads.

Opening batsman Imrul Kayes, all-rounder Ariful Haque and pacer Abu Hider have been axed from the ODI squad while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who played two Tests against late last year, was also picked up for the ODIS.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and three Test matches in between February 13 and March 20.

ODI squad: (Capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Somuya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed,

Test squad: (Capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.

