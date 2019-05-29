Bangladesh security forces gun down four suspected poachers in Sundarbans

Four suspected poachers were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the southwestern Sundarbans, the world's largest forest and home to endangered Royal tigers, officials said on Wednesday.

A team of the Bangladesh's elite force, (RAB), were patrolling the Chadpai Range of the last night, when they saw some armed men on a boat, a for the RAB said.

"The RAB personnel challenged the suspected poachers, who opened fire on the security forces, sparking a gun-battle, in which four persons were killed," the said.

of the RAB's media wing, Mufti Mahmud, said they presume that those killed were the members of a gang engaged in "poaching, extortion and abductions".

"During the search of their boat, the RAB personnel also found weapons and ammunition," Mahmud said.

The is the abode to endangered famous Royal and Irrawaddy dolphins and a large chunk of the forest is a UNESCO world

According to security forces, several gangs have emerged there and pose a threat to the wildlife.

At least 100 alleged poachers have reportedly been killed in encounters with the RAB in the past one decade, while around 200 surrendered their weapons to police in exchange for cash, legal aid and

As per the latest survey, concluded last week, the number of Royal tigers grew for the first time in years to 114.

A 2015 census has found their number in the 10,000 square-kilometre Sunderbans to be just over 100, a drastic fall from estimated 440 in 2004.

