Alwar rape fallout: FIR can now be filed at SP offices in R'than

Wednesday directed the registration of FIRs at the offices of the superintendents of police from next month if a local police station refuses to lodge the case.

The decision was taken in the wake of Alwar gang-rape case, where there was a delay in registering the first information report (FIR) by the local police.

Gehlot said at a high-level meeting that the FIR registered with an SP's office would be forwarded to the concerned police station.

The police station will get back the SP's office with the FIR number within three hours, a statement said.

The said every single case where the FIR was not lodged in the local police station should be inquired. He also asked the officials to initiate action against the police personnel for not registering a case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)