Bank fraud fugitive Mehul Choksi surrenders Indian passport

Bank fugitive has surrendered his Indian to the High Commission in Guyana, official sources said Monday.

Choksi, one of the alleged masterminds of the USD 2 billion scam in state-run and an uncle of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, took citizenship of last year.

Indian citizens are expected to surrender their passports when they acquire a foreign nationality.

continues to pursue Choksi's return with the government of through diplomatic and legal channels, the sources said.

In August last year, gave a request for Choksi's extradition. A team from was also sent to Antigua to pursue the request.

is wanted in India by the and the Enforcement Directorate, which are probing the PNB fraud, the biggest scam in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)