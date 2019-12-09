BoB to sell 10.4 mn shares in proposed UTI AMC initial public offering

on Monday said it will take part in the proposed IPO of UTI Asset Management Co Ltd by way of offer for sale of up to 1.04 crore shares.

"The Investment Committee of our Bank in its meeting held today has approved the participation of in the proposed initial public offering of equity shares of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it will offer up to 1,04,59,949 equity shares held by it.

Last week, the country's largest lender (SBI) had approved diluting up to 8.25 per cent stake in

SBI has also offered to sell up to 1.04 crore equity shares in through the initial public offering (IPO).

Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI, Punjab National Bank and hold 18.5 per cent stake each in

The US-based T Rowe Price holds 26 per cent stake in the asset management company.